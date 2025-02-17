© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Major and Minor

Published February 17, 2025 at 3:31 PM CST
Jan Vargas Nedvetsky, age 18, performs with host Peter Dugan.
Courtesy of From the Top
We explore repertoire from major and minor keys, highlighting how young artists express the character and nuance that each represent. We hear a teen cellist perform a bright and sunny work with ties to both the Baroque and Romantic eras, a young violinist brings a dark and stormy Beethoven Sonata, and a 17-year-old pianist performs a major fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier.

