NPR Music broadcasts NEW YEAR'S DAY FROM VIENNA for 2025

December 27, 2024; Washington, DC — The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will perform its iconic New Year's Day concert from the legendary Musikverein in Vienna on January 1, 2025, conducted by Riccardo Muti, Music Director Emeritus of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Since 2003, NPR has provided the complete New Year's Day concert to hundreds of American radio stations, offering audiences across the U.S. the opportunity to experience this musical tradition. In San Antonio, the concert will be broadcast starting at 10 a.m. on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Muti, who has conducted the Vienna Philharmonic more than 500 times since his debut in 1971, will mark his seventh appearance at the prestigious New Year's Day concert, The 2025 concert program celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss Jr., featuring many of his timeless waltzes and orchestral works. Additionally, the concert will introduce two new pieces to the New Year's Day repertoire, including the Ferdinandus Waltz by Constanze Geiger, a contemporary of Strauss. As has become tradition, the encores will include the beloved Blue Danube Waltz and the Radetzky March by Johann Strauss Sr., two staples of the concert that have become synonymous with the celebration.

The NPR production crew includes host Lisa Mullins of NPR Member station WBUR, who is marking her 18th New Year's Day broadcast, along with NPR engineer David Greenburg, making his debut on the broadcast, and producer Brian Bell, who is celebrating his 24th broadcast.

New Year's Day from Vienna 2025 Program

Part 1

Johann Strauss Sr.: Freedom March, Op. 226

Josef Strauss: Austrian Village Swallows, Waltz Op. 164

Johann Strauss Jr.: Demolition Men's Polka, Polka française, Op. 269

Johann Strauss Jr.: Lagoon Waltz Op. 411

Eduard Strauss Luftig und duftig (Airy and Fragrant), Polka schnell, Op. 206

Part 2

Johann Strauss Jr.: The Gypsy Baron: Overture

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Accelerations, Waltz, Op. 234

Joseph Hellmesberger: The Violet Girl: Jolly Brothers March*

Constanze Geiger: Ferdinandus, Waltz (Arrangement: Wolfgang Dörner) *

Johann Strauss Jr.: Either Or!, Polka schnell, Op. 403

Josef Strauss: Transactions, Waltz, Op. 184

Johann Strauss Jr.: Anna Polka, Op. 117

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tritsch-Tratsch Polka, Polka schnell, Op. 214

Johann Strauss Jr.: Wine, Women and Song, Waltz, Op. 333

Encores

Johann Strauss Jr.: The Bayadère, Polka schnell, Op. 351

Johann Strauss Jr.: On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Waltz, Op. 314

Johann Strauss Sr.: Radetzky March, Op. 228 (Arrangement: Vienna Philharmonic)

* First performance at a New Year's Concert by the Vienna Philharmonic

