New year, new habits: How to start writing with author Kelly Corrigan

Published December 25, 2024 at 11:14 AM CST
Writing can help you process thoughts, preserve memories, chronicle the stories of you and your loved ones. But that's only if you can get past the blank page. In this bonus episode, best-selling memoirist Kelly Corrigan offers advice for putting pen to paper. Corrigan has written four New York Times-bestselling books about her life and family in the last decade, including Tell Me More and The Middle Place. She was featured in the episode, "A guide to being brave in relationships."

This episode of TED Radio Hour Plus was produced by Chau Tu. It was edited by James Delahoussaye. Our TRH Plus production team at NPR also includes Matthew Cloutier.

