Blocking your mom: Why adult children are going no contact

It's the holiday season. The time of year when many of us go back home to see our families.

But this year, a lot of people aren't going home, and maybe haven't been back in a long time — 27% of Americans are estranged from at least one family member, and the term "no contact" is increasingly being used to describe estrangement between adult children and their parents.

But is estrangement happening more often, or are we just more open to talking about it? And is our culture around family shifting?

Host Brittany Luse sits down with culture journalist Kui Mwai and Whitney Goodman, licensed marriage and family therapist and the host of the Calling Home podcast, to find out.

