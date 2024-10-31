San Antonio customers race to shop for last-minute Halloween outfits at Alamo City institution

Starline Costumes has offered last-minute costumes to customers for decades, and 2024 was no different.

Barbara Moore opened the store on Bandera Road by St. Mary’s University in 1972. She managed it until her daughter, Julie Keck, took over.

In 2022, Keck retired and announced the store would close. But local businessman Jacob Dell negotiated to buy the store, and now, two years later, the store still serves the community.

Starline doesn't just have Halloween outfits — it offers mascots and costumes for rental all year long.

Luckier customers may spot the Spurs Coyote and H-E-Buddy or see the UTSA Roadrunner getting a spa day.

Dell said the business was a bit slow last Halloween, but this year it’s back to booming. He couldn’t be happier. “I think a lot of folks obviously changed the way they celebrated Halloween during the pandemic,” he explained. “I think it just took a couple years for people to get back to being excited about being out and about in the community.”

1 of 5 — costume heads.jpg Costume heads of some of the most loved characters are for rental at Starline Costumes. Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio 2 of 5 — Grinch hand.jpg Costume designer at the shop working on a Grinch hand for a costume set to be displayed for rental Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio 3 of 5 — Desk Photo.jpg Cashier at Starline Costumes checks out customers on Halloween day. Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio 4 of 5 — Starwars helmets.jpg Helmets sit on a shelf inside Starline Costumes Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio 5 of 5 — Desk photo 2.jpg Starline Costumes owner Jacob Dell packaging a prop for a costume on Halloween day. Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio

Some of the most common costumes among kids are superheroes and princesses, according to Dell. He added that a major winner among all ages is Art the Clown, from the Terrifier movie franchise.

“Terrifier was the runaway winner. We ran out of that early October, and we still get calls today,” he explained. “Another one was the Beetlejuice costume. I think that came back.”

The store was busy on the last day of the spooky season. Last-minute Halloween costume shoppers filled the store, asking about rentals, fake blood and scary costumes for the evening's celebrations.

Amanda Davis and Jose Olivan were among the shoppers. They said they wanted something fun and unique: “A costume so I can scare the kiddos when passing out candy,” Davis said.

Olivan said he was looking for something out of the norm. When asked about his favorite childhood costume, he said it was a “vampire with cheap plastic teeth and cheap face paint, very '80s.”

He also reflected on why adults still dress up for Halloween: “I’d say the nostalgia, The feeling of it — to be a kid again, carefree behind the mask.”

Davis agreed and said it was a chance for those to step out of their normal character and their daily tasks.

“Everybody has a little kid inside them," Dell said, agreeing with Davis and Olivan, "and it’s kind of a unique opportunity to be able to act like a kid again. Even older folks — we saw some folks come in from the American Legion in their 70s and got really excited about being in costume this year.”

He added that he appreciates the devoted customers who he sees year after year — ready to be young again for one special night.