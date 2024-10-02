Ruby City's 5-year anniversary in San Antonio travels back to its dreamy roots

Ruby City, one of the city’s newer art institutions, is celebrating its 5-year anniversary.

Patricia Morales with the contemporary art center, which is operated by the Linda Pace Foundation, she that their anniversary celebration will be unforgettable.

“We are so excited to host a contemporary artist, Jeffrey Vallance on site with us,” she said. “He's most known for kind of conceptual works and performances where he connects with artists who have passed on, in the form of séances.”

But don’t expect a card table and a few people in a circle. “A lot of his work is also based in dream work that he's done for his other past projects, which ties into the fact that Ruby City was a dream of Linda Pace, and she also often looked to her dreams to help inform some of her work as well,” Morales explained.

In fact, the original idea for Ruby City came to founder Linda Pace in a dream. “We have a drawing of hers that she was able to produce one morning after having a dream of this beautiful, sparkling red building that would house the collection that she would be unfortunately leaving behind due to her terminal illness when she passed,” Morales added.

She explained that Ruby City was was designed by Adjaye Associates.

Courtesy photo / Jeffrey Vallance Jeffrey Vallance

Also designed by Adjaye Associates: the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

“Our commitment to contemporary art, also performance of contemporary art is really what we want to highlight here, in bringing in such a well-respected and well-known contemporary artist like Jeffrey Vallance,” Morales said.

The event is scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The day kicks off with a dream interpretation workshop led by local creativity and writing coach Lee Baldwin, followed by some remarks and some champagne and cake in a toast on the plaza, a performance by Mariachis Damas de Jalisco, and then Vallance's performance.