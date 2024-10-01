Ceremony marks construction startup of Alamo Visitor Center and Museum in downtown San Antonio

Construction began Tuesday on the new $185 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum in downtown San Antonio.

The facility will include eight galleries and a 4D theater to help tell the story of the people and events before, during, and after the 1836 battle that led to Texas Independence from Mexico.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg was the first elected leader to speak at the event in front of the famous facade of the mission-fortress. "The museum itself will create a cultural hub of our shared history, an inviting atmosphere for both tourists and local San Antonians to connect with their own heritage," he said.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai who followed said the county put $25 million into the Alamo Plaza makeover. "The visitor center and museum will be a key component to enriching the visitor experience here," he said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Giant Texas flag marks the home of the new visitor center and museum at the Alamo on Oct. 1, 2024.

Most of the funding for the makeover of the plaza comes from the state. "This is the biggest museum being built in the country today. There's not anything like it.," said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who told the crowd of his love as a kid of Disney's Davy Crockett on television.

Kate Rogers, executive director of Alamo Trust, Inc., highlighted the significance of the moment. “Today we are not just facing our destiny," she said, "we are shaping it. This project is a bold step toward ensuring that the history of the Alamo is preserved and that its lessons continue to inspire.”

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Attendees at the ceremony.

Forrest Byas, the great, great, great grandson of slain Alamo Defender Andrew Jackson Kent, attended the event. He said Kent was one of the "Immortal 32" to come to the aid of the Alamo from Gonzales, the only reinforcements that ever made it inside. "This is going to be great in 2027 when it opens," he said.

The dignitaries signed a large scroll, symbolizing their support for the project. Members of the community were invited to sign too.

The visitor center and museum will also include rooftop event space with panoramic views of San Antonio, and modern amenities, including a café and gift shop.