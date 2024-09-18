Small town Texas mayor hints at what San Antonio's Broadway may see during filming of '1923'

The San Antonio Film Commission, an arm of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture, released more details about street closures between now and Sept. 27, for production of the high-profile TV series "1923," the prequel to the hit Paramount+ TV series "Yellowstone."

The information below was part of its update.

Due to weather changes or unforeseen circumstances, the closure dates below could be adjusted. Keep up to date at www.filmsanantonio.com.

Sept. 18:



Roads and sidewalks open.

Street parking closed on Broadway between E. Travis St. and E. Pecan St.

Sept. 19–25:



Sidewalks open.

Road closure on Broadway from E. Pecan St. to E. Travis St. closed to vehicular traffic.

Cross streets open to traffic on Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Sept. 20–24:



Sidewalks open EXCEPT on Sept. 23.

Road closure on Broadway from E. Pecan St. to E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic.

Road closure on E. Travis St. from Jefferson to N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic.

Road closure on Peacock Alley from Jefferson to N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic.

Sept. 23:



Streets and sidewalks fully closed: Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St.

Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. Streets and sidewalks fully closed: E. Travis St. from Jefferson to N. Alamo St.

E. Travis St. from Jefferson to N. Alamo St. Streets and sidewalks fully closed: Peacock Alley from Jefferson to N. Alamo St.

Peacock Alley from Jefferson to N. Alamo St. After filming is completed, sidewalks estimated to reopen by afternoon.

Businesses to remain open and accessible, EXCEPT for the morning of Sept. 23. The production team has been in contact with area stakeholders to make accommodations.

By or before Sept. 27:



Filming closure area will be fully restored; all services will resume normal operations.

San Antonio Film Commission Film related closures courtesy of San Antonio Film Commission

Not much else is known about the tight-lipped production, except that there is security on site for the closed sets that permit only staff, cast, and crew members to be inside. No word either on which stars of the show are working locally.

Locals who were cast as extras have signed non-disclosure forms and are allowed to speak publicly only after the series is released.

Chad Mees, the mayor of Bartlett, Texas, recently shed some light on what locals may be expect after his town, nearly 150 miles northeast of San Antonio, was used as a shooting location several weeks ago.

Mees said the production was in and out in a hurry, but the town of 1,600 residents enjoyed the experience and saw a bump to its economy.

"Area businesses really benefit from all the set crew buying lunches, snacks, and dinners every day as well as the other traffic it brings to town. The production crew was a pleasure to work with." he said.

He also said the crew did a good job of leaving no traces that they were ever there.

Mees said the tiny town has been used as a backdrop in the past for a movie, a TV series, and commercials.