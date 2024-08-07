A conversation with Ophira Eisenberg

Ophira Eisenberg is a stand-up comedian and radio host known for shows like iHeart's Parenting Is A Joke and NPR's Ask Me Another. She is also a regular host on The Moth Radio Hour and has appeared multiple times as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS and daytime talk show SHERRI with Sherri Shepherd on FOX. Creekside Sessions, hosted by TPR's Tori Pool, features live conversations with musicians, comedians, and other artists at TPR's Irma and Emilio Media Center in downtown San Antonio.

Diego Chavez / Texas Public Radio TPR's Tori Pool in conversation with Ophira Eisenberg.

As a comedian and mother, Eisenberg discusses the issues that come with having to balance parenting and unusual work hours with other parents in the entertainment industry through her podcast Parenting Is A Joke. She talks about the stigma faced by mothers in entertainment once they have children, who are often pressured to prioritize their child over their career and are criticized for being away from their child for long periods due to work—an issue that male comics typically do not encounter. Eisenberg reflects on a time, six weeks into her tour after having her child, when she felt that everything she did was judged according to societal expectations of how a mother should behave, with people constantly commenting on her parenting. "I was just flooded with so much feedback as to the quality of me as a parent by doing this tour," says Eisenberg.

Diego Chavez / Texas Public Radio Ophira post conversation selling her limited merch!

Screw Everyone: Sleeping My Way to Monogamy is a memoir that explores Eisenberg's unconventional ideas about sex and love, emphasizing that one can approach sex with empowerment and intelligence rather than shame. Eisenberg shares her perspective on being in charge of her sex life, choosing her partners, and acknowledging that while heartbreak and pain can be part of the experience, she always stayed true to her choices and would not have it any other way. The memoir also draws a recurring parallel between sex and comedy, highlighting how the thrill of performing on stage and receiving validation through audience laughter can evoke the same level of excitement and empowerment as being with a sexual partner.

Ophira Eisenberg has many stories to tell about experiences with love, sex, motherhood, and bringing laughter to audiences wherever she goes.

