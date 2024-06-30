© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Photos: San Antonio's 2024 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 30, 2024 at 6:11 PM CDT
San Antonio finished celebrating Pride month in style with the Pride Bigger than Texas Festival and Parade along the Main Strip north of downtown.

Attendees enjoying food, entertainment and small business vendors.

“Pride in who you are," said attendee Christina Gutierrez. "It doesn't matter if you're straight, bi— just have pride in yourself.”

Gutierrez has two sisters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community

Christina Gutierrez
Christina Gutierrez

“It breaks my heart when people don't have people that support them," she said. "I'm a big sister and I could never not support my siblings."

Daniel Garcia-Casillas, a River Walk royalty count, with Annette Flores, who is a River Walk royalty princess.

Daniel Garcia-Casillas has been attending the Pride parade since 2003.

"I was in the closet for 36 years when I came out. I have two grown daughters and my biggest fear was that my daughters were not gonna accept me and after I came out," he said. "My daughters accepted me and one of my daughters is actually gay as well and she's here as well celebrating our life."

The festivities were capped off with a night parade with floats, performers and community groups participating.

