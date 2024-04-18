Thee Sinseers - Digging SA

This Digging SA episode is a special one. We’re offsite at a historic location on San Antonio’s west side, the Guadalupe Cultural Art Center’s theater at the corner of Guadalupe St. and Brazos St.

We find the crew behind the curtain with Thee Sinseers, pregaming the Chicano Soul of San Antonio’s west side moments before they were about to take the stage.

It’s their first time hearing Robert Gomez or The Eptones but they immediately feel it. They’re locked in with the tones, the basslines, and the reverb-drenched vocals of a long-lost track recorded in 1968.

As Gomez recalls, the song wasn’t even supposed to be a record. He thought the track they recorded, “But That Was Then” was a demo take to outline a future recording session for The Royal Jesters.

We also hear from Rae D. Cabello, the producer, archivist, and historian responsible for giving new life to the music of Robert Gomez, The Royal Jesters, and many more. His work can be found with The Numero Group and his latest project, Pecos Records.

In this episode, Rae and Thee Sinseers reflect on the work of the late Joe "Jama" Perales, the bassist and vocalist of The Royal Jesters. We share the track, "Girl I Can’t Forget," another unforgettable song recorded in 1968, and most recently released on a compilation of San Antonio artists from the same time. Dig in!

About Digging SA:⁠ A partnership with TPR Music and Friends of Sound Records, Digging SA uncovers sonic gems recorded in San Antonio - connecting our audience to the music and the history of local musicians.

