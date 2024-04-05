The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.
New conductor Kwamé Ryan takes the baton at Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with conductor Kwamé Ryan about the musical choices he’s making this weekend in his debut concert as music director designate of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina.
