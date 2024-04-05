© 2024 Texas Public Radio
New conductor Kwamé Ryan takes the baton at Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Published April 5, 2024 at 8:20 AM CDT
Kwamé Ryan conducts. (Courtesy of Mical Hutson)
Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with conductor Kwamé Ryan about the musical choices he’s making this weekend in his debut concert as music director designate of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

