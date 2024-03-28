Passion of the Christ play planned downtown on Good Friday

The crucifixion of Jesus Christ will be re-enacted this Good Friday by parishioners of San Fernando Cathedral.

Spectators, including Holy Week tourists, are expected to line the route of the dramatic procession from Travis Park to the Cathedral. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at noon.

San Antonio Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said it's a moving experience to witness the Passion of the Christ play.

"The Passion of Christ should lead all of us to a more intimate relationship with Jesus Christ, our redeemer and our savior," he said. "And that intimacy, will fill us with love, with genuine love for God and for others."

The rector of the cathedral, Father Carlos Velasquez, said those who watch the event are often motivated to reflect on their lives. "And hopefully, it is through that reflection that we will then be able to change a little bit of our world," he added.

Jesus is played by Raul Garcia, 20, who wears period garb and carries a wooden cross. Other actors in period costumes include Mary and Roman soldiers.

The event will air on Catholic Television in San Antonio and nationwide.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller appears with 20-year old Raul Garcia, who will play the role of Jesus in The Passion Play, during a news conference at San Fernando Cathedral on March 27, 2024.

The archdiocese released this full schedule of events planned this weekend by San Fernando Cathedral:

March 28: Holy Thursday



7 p.m.: Mass of the Last Supper and Washing of the Feet (Bilingual). After Mass, Adoration until midnight of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Repose in the Plaza de la Cruz.

March 29: Good Friday

9:30 a.m.: Ecumenical Prayer Service at Travis Park (bilingual)

Ecumenical Prayer Service at Travis Park (bilingual) 10 a.m.: Re-enactment of the Passion of Christ; from Travis Park to Main Plaza (In Spanish)

Re-enactment of the Passion of Christ; from Travis Park to Main Plaza (In Spanish) Noon : Crucifixion in front of Cathedral (In Spanish)

: Crucifixion in front of Cathedral (In Spanish) 1 p.m.: Las Siete Palabras – The Seven Last Words of Christ. The traditional Hispanic Good Friday Service follows at 1 p.m. inside San Fernando Cathedral with Archbishop Gustavo.

Las Siete Palabras – The Seven Last Words of Christ. The traditional Hispanic Good Friday Service follows at 1 p.m. inside San Fernando Cathedral with Archbishop Gustavo. 3 p.m.: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion. A service of prayer, Holy Communion and Veneration of the Cross inside San Fernando Cathedral.

Celebration of the Lord’s Passion. A service of prayer, Holy Communion and Veneration of the Cross inside San Fernando Cathedral. 4 p.m.: Reconciliation (confessions) in Main Plaza

Reconciliation (confessions) in Main Plaza 7 p.m.: El Pésame a la Virgen María – The Vigil of the Sorrowful Mother. The service symbolizes a funeral vigil, beginning with an outdoor procession around Main Plaza followed by the extending of condolences to the Virgin Mary. The tradition is one of sharing in grief of Sorrowful Mother of Jesus.

March 30: Holy Saturday



8:30 p.m.: Easter Vigil (Bilingual)

March 31: Easter Sunday Masses



8 a.m.: Mass (Spanish, televised)

Mass (Spanish, televised) 10 a.m.: Mass (English)

Mass (English) Noon: Mass (Spanish)

Mass (Spanish) 2 p.m.: Mass (English)

Mass (English) 5 p.m.: Mass (Bilingual)