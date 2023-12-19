Actor Edwin Lee Gibson talks theater, working on ‘The Bear’

The critically acclaimed FX on Hulu show “The Bear” is expected to start production for Season 3 in the coming months.

The show revolves around a chef named Carmen or “Carmy,” played by Jeremy Allen White, who returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother. Season two of the show was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

The “Bear” actor and Houston native Edwin Lee Gibson talked to Texas Public Radio about being on the show and his work as a writer and theater performer.

Gibson portrays the character Ebraheim or “Ebra,” a long-time line cook at the restaurant The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

Since the arrival of Carmy and sous-chef Sydney – portrayed by Ayo Edeberi – Ebra has to grapple with the young cooks and their changes to the restaurant. Each individual brings their own baggage.

“There’s some chaos that’s going on in people’s lives that they’ve got to deal with in addition to coming to work. And their only ultimate desire and goal is to give and to feed people,” said Gibson.

All the food in the show is real and edible. Each dish acts as a character.

“I think you saw in season two where Marcus is talking about these different pastries he’s made. And they’ve got these different names. The food is a character of its own. They’re not very well made expensive props. It’s actually food,” he said.

The show exploded in popularity and grew an international audience when it came out in 2022. It developed a reputation for being fast-paced, invigorating and stressful.

Gibson recalls filming the one-shot episode “Review” in season one. It received acclaim from critics.

In this episode, the tension between the crew boils over. Gibson said filming the episode was like performing theater.

“I was kinda salty about it cause I’m a theater guy and I didn’t have as much to do. But it was so great to see, to actually watch good theater,” he said.

Gibson is a theater actor with over 100 theatrical productions. Most recently he portrayed the character of “Stepin Fetchit” in Fetch Clay, Make Man directed by Debbie Allen.

He said that he feels more comfortable in the live theater and he strikes a balance when on screen.

“The people that you don’t see behind the camera, they are my theater audience now. If I can move them I think I’m doing something right,” said Gibson.

Gibson has other ongoing projects, including getting one of his scripts into a program with Sony Pictures Television.

“The Bear” was renewed for a season 3 and Gibson is excited to see how his character develops.

“I know it’s going to be enjoyable. People have long days but they’re ready to keep rolling and keep going. That’s testament to the crew,” he said.

“The Bear” is expected to start production in early 2024.