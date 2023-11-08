Wurstfest in New Braunfels headed into final weekend

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

More than a quarter-of-a-million people are expected to have passed through the gates at Wurstfest at Landa Park in New Braunfels before it comes to an end on Sunday.

The annual celebration of sausage includes plenty of beer, German food, and other displays of German heritage.

Wurstfest has a number of security measures in place during its ten-day run.

"To ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees, Wurstfest has implemented wanding and bag check procedures at gates. The fastest way to start having a great time at Wurstfest is to leave your bags at home and approach the festival gate with your ticket, keys, cash, identification, and phone in your hands. This will allow you to skip the bag check process and empty pockets will expedite wanding," according to the Wurstfest website.

Wurtfest officials also said the items below are not allowed on the festival grounds at any time.



Illegal or illicit substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia

Weapons (includes knives)

Flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks (includes mace)

Masks

Outside food or beverage including alcohol

Balls, frisbees or flying disks

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles

Pets

Laser pens, laser pointers or similar focused light devices

Coolers

Professional radios or walkie-talkies

Slingshots

Bicycles or skateboards

Chairs or Stools

Instruments, megaphones, horns or noise makers (all entertainers will be issued wristbands — in order to enter with an instrument or instrument case, one will need to be wearing an official entertainer wristband)

Festival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Sunday hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.