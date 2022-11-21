Photos: Luminaria lights up downtown San Antonio once again
1 of 5 — DSC_6230.JPG
Crowds turned out on a cold night to enjoy Luminaria 2022 in front of the Tobin Center.
Jia Chen
2 of 5 — DSC_6217.JPG
A purple butterfly was part of URBAN-15's performance.
Jia Chen
3 of 5 — DSC_6133.JPG
A laser light was part of the URBAN-15 performance at Luminaria.
Jia Chen
4 of 5 — DSC_6114.JPG
URBAN-15 performed with drums and laser lights at Luminaria.
Jia Chen
5 of 5 — DSC_6258.JPG
L.A. VATOCOSMICO c/s points to his black light art displayed in the Fine Art Gallery.
Jia Chen
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.
The Luminaria Arts Festival that lit up downtown San Antonio over the weekend.
More than 250 artists showcased their work Saturday night in the five block area from just outside the Tobin Center to Travis Park. There was also a fine art gallery, sculptures and live music.
San Antonio’s Luminaria festival is inspired by Paris’ all-night arts festival, Nuit Blanche.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.