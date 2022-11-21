Photos: Luminaria lights up downtown San Antonio once again

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The Luminaria Arts Festival that lit up downtown San Antonio over the weekend.

More than 250 artists showcased their work Saturday night in the five block area from just outside the Tobin Center to Travis Park. There was also a fine art gallery, sculptures and live music.

San Antonio’s Luminaria festival is inspired by Paris’ all-night arts festival, Nuit Blanche.