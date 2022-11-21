© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Photos: Luminaria lights up downtown San Antonio once again

Texas Public Radio | By Jia Chen
Published November 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
DSC_6230.JPG
1 of 5  — DSC_6230.JPG
Crowds turned out on a cold night to enjoy Luminaria 2022 in front of the Tobin Center.
Jia Chen
DSC_6217.JPG
2 of 5  — DSC_6217.JPG
A purple butterfly was part of URBAN-15's performance.
Jia Chen
DSC_6133.JPG
3 of 5  — DSC_6133.JPG
A laser light was part of the URBAN-15 performance at Luminaria.
Jia Chen
DSC_6114.JPG
4 of 5  — DSC_6114.JPG
URBAN-15 performed with drums and laser lights at Luminaria.
Jia Chen
DSC_6258.JPG
5 of 5  — DSC_6258.JPG
L.A. VATOCOSMICO c/s points to his black light art displayed in the Fine Art Gallery.
Jia Chen

The Luminaria Arts Festival that lit up downtown San Antonio over the weekend.

More than 250 artists showcased their work Saturday night in the five block area from just outside the Tobin Center to Travis Park. There was also a fine art gallery, sculptures and live music.

San Antonio’s Luminaria festival is inspired by Paris’ all-night arts festival, Nuit Blanche.

Jia Chen
Jia Chen is a freelance journalist and photographer for Texas Public Radio. She began with TPR working as the Bexar County selected Summer Arts Intern in 2021. Her coverage includes arts & culture, technology, politics, and more. She holds a BA in Communication from University of Texas at San Antonio and has lived in San Antonio for over 20 years.
