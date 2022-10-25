Hemisfair's Dia de los Muertos Fest features altars and Los Lobos

One of the state’s larger Dia de los Muertos events happens all this weekend at Hemisfair.

“It's a holiday that started in Mexico and Central America," explained Jim Mendiola, the event’s artistic director, "and it's kind of crossed over to the United States. People are starting to pay attention to what's happening in San Antonio with our celebration of the dead.”

The major part of this Dia de los Muertos celebration is the altars created by those who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

“The focus of our event are, of course, the community altars,” Mendiola said. “They have about 75 of them this year.”

He added that although the death of a loved one is the reason behind each altar, Dia de los Muertos is not a sad event.

courtesy Hemisfair / Dia de los Muertos processional at Hemisfair

“It's a celebration of life. It's not a depressing kind of event,” Mendiola said. “It's more of a reflection of how they lived. And you see that in the in the altars that are there.”

Twice daily processions by all the altars will take place.

Another a large part of the event is live music. Headlining Saturday night for the free celebration is four-time Grammy winner Los Lobos. Also performing are local favorites Los Nahuatlatos and Azul Barrientos.