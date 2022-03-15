Status of Women in San Antonio inspired new art exhibit

A new exhibit opening next week originated from San Antonio's Status of Women report.

“It’s an exhibit where 15 San Antonio female artists read the Status of Women Report that was done in 2019, and looked at the themes that were included in that report and created art as they were inspired by what they read,” said Krystal Jones, the city's interim arts and culture director.

The exhibit is at the Culture Commons Gallery, located in Plaza de Armas. The building is behind City Hall and next to the Spanish Governor's Palace.

Provided / City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture "Watching Eyes" by Ana Hernández is a piece in the exhibit inspired by "The Status of Women in San Antonio" report.

The exhibit opens next Tuesday evening on March 22 with the opening reception slated for 6 to 9 p.m. Then the exhibit will be open on Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We have so many wide range of topics being discussed through this art, just so many styles, and I really encourage everyone to come out and see this," Jones said.

Find more information about artists here.