San Antonio flag maker sews Ukrainian flags as fast as it can as orders pour in from across the country

San Antonio-based company Dixie Flag cannot make Ukrainian flags fast enough as orders pour in from across the country.

Dixie Flag President and CEO Vanessa Van de Putte said the orders started coming in shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She said Americans want to show their solidarity, and flag makers and suppliers across the country are seeing the same trend.

"Everyone we've reached out to nationally has already run out of whatever stock they've got, so we're making them as quickly as we can," she said.

Rainer Rink, a German native who now lives San Antonio, was in the factory store to buy a flag. He said business trips took him to Ukraine where he made friends.

He's made plans to display his flag prominently once his order comes in.

"I put my flag up on my house, together with the American flag," he said.

Van de Putte said flag orders often follow unrest in the world.

"Usually when there's any sort of international incident or international tragedy, we will see requests for particular flags of whichever nation the conflict is going on," she said.

The Ukrainian flag features equally-sized blue and yellow sections, representing the blue sky over yellow fields of wheat.