New pop-up photography exhibit gives a human face to San Antonio bicyclists

There’s a new pop-up photography exhibition going up for just two evenings, and it’s got an interesting backstory. Jeff Moore said the pop-up comes from biking group SATX Social Ride.

“We’re a kind of a grass roots cycling organization that gets people out on the road each Tuesday,” Moore said. “So people who haven’t ridden in a long time or just have a casual ride, they come out and enjoy it on Tuesday nights.”

Dan Rosales / Daniel Ayala

Dan Rosales / Olivia Youngblood

You may have seen them downtown, riding grouped together en masse.

“We ride around downtown, usually anywhere from 8 to 15 miles. Some of our rides are more family-oriented, and some are a little more athletic,” he said.

The exhibit features pictures of those SATX cyclists, mostly taken by Dan Rosales.

“We’ve been taking these portraits of cyclists, we’ve been doing it for seven years; it started in 2015,” Moore said. “And the idea is we take images of riders, black-and-white intimate images, and they hold up a sign.”

The sign each is holding tells something revealing about each of them.

“We have about 40 different signs of different family designations, like grandmother, grandfather, grandson, tio, tia, son, daughter, brother, sister. And the goal of this has always been to humanize the face of cyclists to the non-cycling public,” Moore said. “Some of them are really amazing. You’ll see a grandmother, mother and daughter, all riding bikes together.”

The idea for this pop-up originated from the fact that San Antonio’s record in watching out for cyclists on the roadways isn’t so great.

“This came about because of our experiences with aggressive drivers, and people being injured and killed by vehicles,” he said.

The exhibition opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and 6 p.m. Saturday.

“This will be taking place at the Dry Goods building at 107 North Flores St. We’re going to have approximately 150-200 portraits hanging in that wonderful space,” Moore said. “We’ll have a few collages. We’ll have a DJ, a bar.”

The Dry Goods building is across from the old City Hall at the corner of Commerce and Flores.

“It’s right above the 7/11. It’s an amazing, historic building that’s been re-done, and it’s a really beautiful space for something like this,” he said.

Moore noted that if you ride your bike there, they have a place to park it inside.

Dan Rosales / Rocio Guenther & Brian Clements