Three tourist attractions to make room for Alamo redevelopment

The Texas General Land Office and three tenants under the management of Phillips Entertainment have signed an agreement to terminate the current leases for the Woolworth and Palace buildings, across from the famous façade of the Alamo.

Those tenants are Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, The Guinness World Records Museum and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade.

The agreement signals a landmark step towards the creation of the future Alamo Museum and Visitors Center.

“This agreement is an instrumental step forward in restoring reverence and dignity to the sacred Alamo grounds," said GLO Commissioner George P. Bush in a news release.

The tenants have agreed to end retail operations by Sept. 1, 2022, and vacate the premises by Oct. 31, 2022. The businesses have held leases at these premises since 2002.

Phillips Entertainment issued a statement to Texas Public Radio concerning the agreement with the GLO.

"We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutual agreement with the General Land Office regarding the future of some of our Alamo Plaza businesses. However, Phillips Entertainment, Inc. will continue in business all across San Antonio. We still operate two Extreme Escape locations, the Buckhorn Saloon & Museum, The Texas Ranger Museum and The Amazing Mirror Maze. In addition, we are opening a brand new Texas/San Antonio themed retail business within the next week called Viva SA.TX! located at 123 Alamo Plaza, across from the Rivercenter Mall," the statement read.

Texas General Land Office / Other buildings along Alamo Plaza that will become part of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum

The Alamo Museum and Visitor Center is part of a massive plan to redevelop Alamo Plaza to create a bigger, more inclusive, and more educational experience for visitors to one of the state's top tourist attractions. It attracts around 1.6 million visitors a year.

State officials have pledged between $250 to $300 million dollars to see "The Alamo Plan" completed by 2026.

The Visitor Center and museum is the last construction piece, expected to be ready for a grand opening on March 6, 2026.

The Alamo broke ground on a new 24,000-square foot Exhibit Hall and Collections building this past August. It should be completed later this year. Among the many Alamo artifacts to be housed in the new building is the Phil Collins Collection.

The Alamo Plan also includes:



Construction of the new Visitor Center and Museum, repurposing the historic Crockett Block and Woolworth buildings on the west side of the Alamo Plaza to provide 40,000 square feet of gallery space for the Alamo’s original documents and artifacts.

Restoring the 1836 Battlefield footprint, including the closure of streets to further define the battle ground. The portion of Alamo Street that runs in front of the church today is now closed to vehicular traffic, allowing visitors to explore the historic footprint of the mission more freely.

Preserving the 300-year-old church and long barrack, the only remaining structures from the 1836 battle.

Creating new programming that expands upon the stories that preceded and precipitated the battle and its enduring impact on the development of Texas and the United States.

Renovating Alamo Hall and transforming it into an education center.

