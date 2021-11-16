UTSA students highlight 'Defining Moments' of COVID pandemic in art showcase

Students at the University of Texas-San Antonio will perform in a showcase to reflect on their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The showcase is called “Defining Moments” and includes written words, composed music and architecture pieces.

Students will highlight their respective artistic studies in the showcase.

“It’s really great because it gives the students an opportunity to have a voice during the time that was very difficult in their lives, (and) to digest the experiences of 2020 and COVID-19 in a way that really speaks to all of us. Art, music, and dance have a beautiful common language that we can all understand,” said Jodi Peterson, assistant professor of history and organizer of the event.

The “Defining Moments” project began as a response for students transitioning to experimental online learning last year during the coronavirus pandemic. The faculty of the College and Liberal Arts encouraged students to collaborate and create cross-disciplinary artifacts expressed over six disciplines — history, creative writing, art, music, dance and architecture.

The audience will not only be able to listen and watch, but also participate interactively by sharing their own experiences during the exhibit time and hashtag #UTSAmoments on social media

This College and Liberal Arts showcase is free and open to the public. It is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, in the Buena Vista Theater located at the UTSA Downtown Campus.

Reservations are recommended to attend the event. A Livestream will also be available on the Defining Moments website.

UTSA students can access a shuttle from Main Campus to downtown and may be eligible for academic credit for attending.

Event website: https://provost.utsa.edu/academicinnovation/defining-moments/

More information: https://rrpress.utsa.edu/handle/20.500.12588/155