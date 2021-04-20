A Pup's Paradise: New Dog Park Opens In San Antonio

A new dog park has opened at the northeast of downtown San Antonio, at Maverick Park.

“Maverick Park overall is about 3 acres and the dog park occupies approximately 1 acre of that footprint, so it’s a real nice balance and it will allow for future growth in the park, with other amenities,” City landscape architect Tony Forshage said.

Maverick Dog Park is at Broadway and Jones Avenue, and the dog park portion of it is primarily along Jones. It is divided in two sections, and has a small dog side of about a quarter acre and a large dog size, which is about three-fourths of an acre.

Larry Clark of Bender Wells Clark Design dog park at Maverick Park, North Alamo Street at top, Jones Avenue at left

“We’ve got pet drinking fountains as well as a pet cooling fountain, a place for you to cool your dog off, to get your dog wet,” Forshage said.

There are two different entrances, one on Broadway and one on Jones, and those entrances employ the safety measures that have recently become the standard in dog parks.

"It’s a double-gate system, basically a holding pen, where you go through a gate, shut that gate, and you go through a second gate, so that we don’t have dogs escaping and running down Broadway,” he said. “There’s nice security lighting on both the small and large dog sides."

The parks were designed by landscape architects Bender Wells Clark Design, and are attractively laid out. Shaded picnic tables allow for dog owners to take it easy while the dogs run. The park also features what looks to the eye like a rocky creek bed.

“It’s not really a creekway, but it functions as such during rain events, and it’s very beautifully landscaped,” he said.

The Maverick Dog Park is open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Larry Clark of Bender Wells Clark Design new dog park at Maverick Park, Jones Avenue at left, North Alamo at top

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

