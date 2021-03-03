McNay's New Exhibit Features 5 Women In Contemporary Art

A new exhibition at the McNay Art Museum features five women and their contemporary pieces — including Yayoi Kusama's All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins. The artist is famous for her use of polka dots, and this particular piece is a “fan-favorite Infinity Mirror Room” installation according to McNay officials.

Limitless! Five Women Reshape Contemporary Art opens Thursday, March 4. McNay CEO and Director Rich Aste predicts it will be extremely popular.

“It takes you into the brilliant minds of women across generations, across backgrounds, across worldviews and across even practices, and immerses you in a very safe way — COVID (precautions) — into their latest projects,” Aste said.

Tickets are required to attend the exhibit, and additional reservations can be made to view Kusama’s piece. Time slots are spaced to keep the museum from becoming crowded, and masks must be worn at all times.

“Based on the fact that we're in the new normal, we have kept the capacity of the museum to no more than 400 people at one time,” said Aste.

The Limitless exhibition section is in the Stieren Center Gallery, and that section will be capped at 100 museum-goers.

The featured artists include Martine Gutierrez, Letitia Huckaby, Sandy Skoglund and Jennifer Steinkamp. Notably, Huckaby is a recent artist-in-residence at San Antonio’s Artpace and the only Texas-based artist of the group according to a museum press release.

MCNAY ART MUSEUM Letitia Huckaby | Koinonia | Commissioned by the McNay Art Museum

The women are experts in a range of mediums and styles.

“It's a surprising moment from beginning to end. It is not what you expect through immersive installations, video, media arts,” he said.

“It's multisensory. It's also a lot of fun. So we know that we all need an escape right now and we need the ability to immerse ourselves in somewhere that is inspiring and hopeful and very beautiful. And that's what the show will do.”

Limitless has a particularly long run and will be up until Sept. 19. Adult tickets for non-members are $20 and children under 12 can attend for free.

