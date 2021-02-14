© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Using Hip-Hop Music To Educate With Larry 'Lak' Henderson And Capone

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 14, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Larry "Lak" Henderson, the Hiphop Educator. Henderson is also the founder and CEO of Smart Hiphop Global and the creator of a new sound of hip-hop music that is used as a tool to educate and awaken the consciousness of youth and people in African-American communities.

Now, Henderson has teamed up with legendary rapper Capone from Capone-N-Noreaga to put out a new hip-hop and education EP called "Wolves."

Henderson and Capone talk about joining forces; how they used hip-hop music to inspire, educate and inform; blending street education with history lessons; and why this is an inspiring tool to use.

Arts & Culture
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
