Andrew Stuart | Marfa Public Radio
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In fiber artifacts from West Texas, archeologist finds a thread connecting the deep past and the presentLauren Bussiere is the head of collections at the Texas Archeological Research Laboratory, or TARL. She’s investigating more than 800 fiber artifacts collected in West Texas almost a century ago. Her project could shed new light on our region’s prehistory. It’s also opening new connections between her institution, which is charged with holding prehistoric artifacts, and the descendants of the people who made them.