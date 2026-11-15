Sunday Puzzle: Grand opening
On-air challenge
Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase that starts and ends with the letter G.
Ex. Event for a new store --> GRAND OPENING
1. Greeting at the start of day
2. German greeting
3. Classic animal in a science experiment
4. Service animal for a blind person
5. What a goose laid in a fairytale
6. Collection of assorted items that people reach in and take from
7. Habit-forming substance a newcomer takes that leads to serious addiction
8. Unwritten barrier that prevents women from advancing to the highest levels
9. What's waved at the start of an auto race
10. Artificial piece of wood that burns in a fireplace
11. [4 words] Anthem played for a British royal
Last week's challenge
Last week's challenge comes from Mike Bertoglio, of King County, Washington. Think of a famous living actor whose last name has 11 letters. Take the first two letters of that name and repeat them at the start. Then change the seventh letter of the actor's name to a P. The result will name part of a garden. What is it?
Answer: Benedict Cumberbatch, cucumber patch
Winner
Dianne Harrison of Wellfleet, Massachusetts
This week's challenge
This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Name some insects in two words, four letters in each word. Interchange the third letter of the first word with the second letter of the second word, and you'll name a field that you might study at college. What is it?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, November 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
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