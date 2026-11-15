San Antonio International Airport warns of lingering delays as FAA expects normal operations by Sunday evening

Travelers flying through San Antonio International Airport could continue to face delays and cancellations Sunday following a nationwide FAA ground stop that disrupted air travel Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration expects flight schedules to return to normal by Sunday evening, but San Antonio airport officials have warned that disruptions could linger for several days.

In a statement Friday evening, airport officials urged passengers to check their flight status through their airline's app before heading to the airport, arrive earlier than usual and pack essentials such as medications, extra clothes and chargers in carry-on luggage.

Friday's nationwide ground stop lasted about four hours before flights resumed that evening. Federal officials attributed the disruption to communications equipment failures involving the nation's aging air traffic control system.

Thunderstorms across South-Central Texas could cause additional flight delays at San Antonio International Airport on Sunday, according to the FAA.