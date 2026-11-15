Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible Sunday across South-Central Texas; colder, drier weather arrives Monday

Rain and thunderstorms are moving across South-Central Texas on Sunday, with the strongest storms possible east of Interstate 35 toward the Coastal Plains.

Some storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Heavy downpours could also lead to localized flooding.

The National Weather Service forecasts between a half and three-quarters of an inch of rain in San Antonio, with a quarter to half an inch expected around Kerrville.

A line of showers will continue to move eastward through the Hill Country into the I-35 corridor this morning. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected, with a quick 1/2 to 3/4" of rainfall possible. Isolated thunderstorms may develop within this line of showers. pic.twitter.com/MCGPuLTuBE — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) November 15, 2026

Rain is expected to taper off Sunday afternoon, although some drizzle could linger into the evening. Highs will reach the low 60s across San Antonio and the Hill Country.

Colder, drier air will move into the region Monday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm through the middle of the week, with additional rain chances returning later in the week.