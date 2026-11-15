© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible Sunday across South-Central Texas; colder, drier weather arrives Monday

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published November 15, 2026 at 7:51 AM CST
Dan Katz
/
TPR

Rain and thunderstorms are moving across South-Central Texas on Sunday, with the strongest storms possible east of Interstate 35 toward the Coastal Plains.

Some storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Heavy downpours could also lead to localized flooding.

The National Weather Service forecasts between a half and three-quarters of an inch of rain in San Antonio, with a quarter to half an inch expected around Kerrville.

Rain is expected to taper off Sunday afternoon, although some drizzle could linger into the evening. Highs will reach the low 60s across San Antonio and the Hill Country.

Colder, drier air will move into the region Monday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm through the middle of the week, with additional rain chances returning later in the week.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources Top StoriesTPR
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff