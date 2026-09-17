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Arts & Culture
Maya stucco glyphs diplayed in the museum at Palenque, Mexico.
Momentos Musicales

Music of the Central American independence movement

By James Baker
Published September 17, 2026 at 10:03 AM CDT
The flag of Guatemala, 2008.
Mike Murga
/
Wikimedia Commons
The flag of Guatemala, 2008.

It's understandable that we in the United States, especially in the borderlands, are more aware of Mexico's famous declaration of "Viva Mexico" as September 15 became the 16th, now annually celebrated as Dieciséis de Septiembre. Less commonly known is that Mexico was but one of numerous Latin American countries, or provinces, which declared their independence from Spain in 1821. El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Guatemala, all declared independence on September 15, 1821.

Out of the group of five, all with connecting borders, Guatemala took the lead. The Act of Independence of Central America (Acta de Independencia de Centroamérica) is the document issued in Guatemala City on September 15, 1821, by which the authorities in the capital proclaimed independence from the Spanish government and initiated the process that led to independence throughout Central America. Among other things, the Act of Independence declared that the Catholic Church would continue to be the “official” church in Central America.

Furthermore, the final provision of the Act of Independence ordered a solemn Mass of thanksgiving. It was to be a grand affair which would include the provisional government, civil authorities, corporations, and military leaders. Artillery salutes were also prescribed. The Mass would be held at Guatemala Cathedral.

This has all become an annual holiday throughout Central America. The music is festive. You are likely to hear one of Guatemala's favorite songs, "Chapanita."

And, of course, there's the Guatemalan national anthem, regarded by some as the best of all the Latin American anthems.

Finally, in this brief enactment of Independence Day in Guatemala, imagine hearing the sound of street-corner musicians, singing Copla Bailable. You turn the corner and see the Guatemalan pianist and composer, Miguel Sandoval, and soprano Lydia Ibarrondo.

We will hear more from Miguel Sandoval in the days and weeks ahead. He's part of the La Cadena de las Américas story, which will be narrated by Carolyn Chester, the daughter of Edmund Chester, the architect of La Cadena, but that's another episode or three or four on upcoming episodes of Momentos Musicales.

This year's edition of Momentos Musicales is made possible by a generous grant from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation.

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Good Neighbors Classical
James Baker
James first introduced himself to KPAC listeners at midnight on April 8, 1993, presenting Dvorak's 7th Symphony played by the Cleveland Orchestra. Soon after, he became the regular overnight announcer on KPAC.
See stories by James Baker