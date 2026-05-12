Worth Repeating: Standing on Business Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published May 12, 2026 at 4:09 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the live event held at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center on May 12, 2026. Christina shares a story about a hiking trip that went a little long. Kristy shares a story about a call that was coming from inside the house. McKenzie shares a story about wearing multiple hats but realizing her strength may not lie in security. Brendon shares a story about taking a chance on himself. Jamie shares a story about striking out on her own even though many disagreed. Louis shares a story about a night he slept a little too hard thanks to Benadryl. Anne Marie shares a story about the meanest cat she’s ever met.