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Worth Repeating: Standing on Business

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:09 PM CDT

A digital program for the live event held at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center on May 12, 2026.

Christina shares a story about a hiking trip that went a little long.
Christina shares a story about a hiking trip that went a little long.
Kristy shares a story about a call that was coming from inside the house.
Kristy shares a story about a call that was coming from inside the house.
McKenzie shares a story about wearing multiple hats but realizing her strength may not lie in security.
McKenzie shares a story about wearing multiple hats but realizing her strength may not lie in security.
Brendon shares a story about taking a chance on himself.
Brendon shares a story about taking a chance on himself.
Jamie shares a story about striking out on her own even though many disagreed.
Jamie shares a story about striking out on her own even though many disagreed.
Louis shares a story about a night he slept a little too hard thanks to Benadryl.
Louis shares a story about a night he slept a little too hard thanks to Benadryl.
Anne Marie shares a story about the meanest cat she’s ever met.
Anne Marie shares a story about the meanest cat she’s ever met.
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Worth Repeating
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool