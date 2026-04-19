San Antonio area voter guide: May 2 school board, bond and local municipal races

Deadlines are approaching for the May local elections, when voters across the San Antonio area will weigh in on a range of community decisions. Depending on where they live, registered voters may cast ballots in school board races, municipal contests, and bond elections that could shape local spending and services.

School board races headline the ballot, with additional bond and municipal elections. Learn about the races by clicking the links below, and scroll down for more information on when, where, and how to vote.

Education races: Alamo Colleges District | Alamo Heights ISD | Medina Valley ISD | North East ISD | Southwest ISD | Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD - Bond Election

Municipal races: Balcones Heights | Castle Hills| Grey Forest | Helotes | Hollywood Park | Kirby | Leon Valley | Live Oak | Olmos Park | Selma| Shavano Park | Somerset| Terrell Hills | Universal City

Special improvement districts: Chasin Heights | Real Road| Sunshine Trails

Here's the information you need to know ahead of the May 2 elections.

You can find more information about key dates at the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Can I vote?

In order to vote in Texas, you must:

be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of the county you are applying to vote in

be at least 18 years old by Election Day

not have been declared mentally incapacitated by a court

not be a convicted felon (though you may be eligible if you were pardoned or completed your sentence, probation and parole)

How do I register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the May 2 elections was April 2. You can check to see your registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

If you missed the voter registration deadline for the May 2 elections, you still have time to register for the May 26 Primary Runoff Election.

The deadline to register to vote in the runoff is April 27. To register to vote, visit your county's website:

Bexar County |Comal County |Kendall County | Kerr County | Guadalupe County | Medina County | Bandera County | Atascosa County |Wilson County

How do I vote?

Registered voters in Bexar County can vote at any polling place within the county during early voting and on Election Day.

Early voting hours:

Monday, April 20 - Thursday, April 23: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, April 24: Polls closed for Battle of Flowers Holiday.

Saturday, April 25: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 26: Noon - 6 p.m.

Monday, April 27 - Tuesday, April 28: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Election Day:

Saturday, May 2, 2026: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Make sure you bring an acceptable form of photo identification to your polling place:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

Passport

Remember, you won't be able to use your phone or other devices once you are in the voting booth or within 100 feet of voting stations.

In Texas, you must meet certain requirements to vote by mail. Those are:

be 65 years or olderbe sick or disabled

be out of the county on election day and during the period of early voting

be personal appearancebe expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Daybe confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

For the May 2 election, the last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is April 20.

The last day to receive ballot by mail is Election Day May 2 at 7 p.m. (not postmarked) or May 4 at 7 p.m. (postmarked).

Learn more about the deadlines for vote by mail at the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

View a sample ballot

Voters can review a sample ballot to see the candidates and measures they’ll be asked to decide before heading to the polls. Below is a sample ballot for Bexar County.

Education races

Alamo Colleges District

Four candidates are vying to represent single-member district 9 in northeast Bexar County on the board of trustees for the Alamo Colleges. Elections for two other single-member districts were cancelled because no one filed to run against the incumbents. Lorraine Pulido and Clint Kingsbury have both been declared duly re-elected for another six-year term. Pulido represents District 4 on the southwest side, and Kingsbury represents District 8, which includes parts of north central Bexar County.

District 9 Trustee

Joe Jesse Sanchez (served on the Alamo Colleges board from 2017-2020)

Occupation: former school administrator

Robert Garcia

Occupation: accountant

Leslie Sachanowicz (incumbent first elected in 2020)

Occupation: attorney

Carolyn DeLecour

Occupation: retired Alamo Colleges professor

Alamo Heights Independent School District (elected at large to three-year terms)

Two incumbents and two challengers are vying for two at-large seats on the Alamo Heights school board.

Board of Trustees, Place 3

Lindsey Saldana

Occupation: assistant principal at Edgewood ISD

Ty Edwards (incumbent first elected in 2023)

Occupation: financial adviser

Board of Trustees, Place 4

Bianca Cerqueira

Occupation: biomedical engineer/neuroscientist

Hunter Kingman (incumbent elected last year to finish a term vacated by previous trustee)

Occupation: commercial real estate

Medina Valley Independent School District

Two incumbents and two challengers are vying for two at-large seats on the Medina Valley school board. The MVISD board of trustees has five single-member districts and two-at large seats elected to three year terms.

For Trustees, At-Large

Vote for none, one or two

Nathan Fillinger (incumbent)

Occupation: information technology at USAA

Blane Nash (incumbent)

Occupation: construction / business owner

Andrew Carawan

Occupation: former MVISD teacher

Toby Castillo Walters

Occupation: academic dean at Northside ISD

North East Independent School District

North East ISD has two single-member district school board elections on the ballot. Mike Wulczyn is challenging incumbent Diane Sciba Villarreal to represent Place 3, which includes LEE High school.

The incumbent for Place7, Marsha Landry, is not running for re-election. Two candidates are vying for the open seat to represent the district that includes Madison High School.

For Trustee, Place No. 3

Mike A. Wulczyn

Occupation: IT, risk management, U.S. Navy veteran

Diane Sciba Villarreal (incumbent first elected in 2022)

Occupation: foundation repair / business owner

For Trustee, Place No. 7

Cheri Ettinger

Occupation: Realtor

Caprice Garcia

Occupation: volunteer, former government employee

Southwest Independent School District

Two current trustees and two former trustees are vying for two at-large seats on the Southwest ISD school board. Pete Bernal and Yolanda Garza-Lopez have been advocating for increased voter access for several years, with a focus on adding SWISD to the countywide ballot.

Bernal and Garza-Lopez lost their re-election campaigns to challengers James Gonzalez and José Diaz in 2023 after the board majority, who wanted to maintain separate elections, backed Gonzalez and Diaz. Gonzalez and Diaz are now the incumbents, running to retain the seats they took from Bernal and Garza-Lopez three years ago.

Southwest ISD has joined the countywide ballot this year , enabling voters to access the SWISD election at any polling place in Bexar County. According to the board president, the change was an administrative decision, not a board choice.

For Trustees, At-Large

Vote for none, one or two:

Pete "Pedro" Bernal

Occupation: Retired Army Sergeant

James Gonzalez

Occupation: Frito-Lay delivery driver

José "Joe" Diaz

Occupation: trucking / business owner

Yolanda Garza-Lopez

Occupation: Management assistant at Center for Health Empowerment in South Texas

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District - Bond Election

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is asking voters for permission to take out $295 million in bonds across three propositions.

Proposition A is $231 million for new school buses and campus renovations like secure entries, HVAC replacements, and roofs. Proposition B is $55 million to replace the stadium turf at Steele High School and Corbett Junior High and renovations at Lehnhoff Stadium including seating, safety, accessibility, and lighting. Proposition C is $9 million for new computers and tablets for students and staff.

Proposition A

"THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE; the issuance of bonds in the amount of $230,735,000 for school facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Proposition B

"THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE; the issuance of bonds in the amount of $55,305,000 for school stadium facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Proposition C

"THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE; the issuance of bonds in the amount of $9,065,000 for school technology improvements and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Municipal races

Balcones Heights

Voters will see one uncontested mayor’s race and two council contests.

Mayor: Johnny A. Rodriguez Jr. (unopposed)

Johnny A. Rodriguez Jr. (unopposed) Place 1: Jack Burton vs. Vanessa Martin

Jack Burton vs. Vanessa Martin Place 2: Juan Lecea vs. Kip Torres

Rodriguez is running unopposed while facing misconduct allegations, including claims he abused his authority and threatened city employees. The City Council recently voted 3-2 to restrict his access to some municipal buildings while an investigation continues.

Rodriguez has denied the allegations and said he is being targeted for political reasons.

In the Place 1 race, incumbent Jack Burton is a longtime resident who has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and as a council member and mayor pro tem. He faces Vanessa Martin, a digital creator and wedding officiant.

The Place 2 seat is open. Lecea is a former council member, while Torres serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Balcones Heights is a city with a population of about 3,000 in northwest Bexar County, largely contained within Loop 410 and enclaved within San Antonio.

Castle Hills

Voters will decide one contested council race and a tax measure.



Place 1: Jason Smith (unopposed)

Jason Smith (unopposed) Place 4: Victor Sylvia vs. Frank Paul

Victor Sylvia vs. Frank Paul Place 5: Beth Daines (unopposed)

The Place 4 seat is open after longtime council member Jack Joyce did not seek re-election. Paul is a former council member, while Sylvia serves on the city’s Parks and Projects Commission.

Proposition A: Would reauthorize a one-quarter cent local sales and use tax used to fund street maintenance. The tax expires after four years unless voters approve it again.

The ballot language reads: “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Castle Hills, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Castle Hills is a city of about 4,000 residents in north-central Bexar County, enclaved within San Antonio.

Grey Forest

All races are uncontested, along with one tax measure.

Mayor: Paul Garro (unopposed)

Paul Garro (unopposed) Place 2: Sean Skaggs (unopposed)

Sean Skaggs (unopposed) Place 4: Michael Phillips (unopposed)

Proposition A: Would reauthorize a one-quarter cent local sales and use tax used for street maintenance. The tax expires after four years unless voters approve it again.

The ballot language reads: “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Grey Forest, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Grey Forest is a small incorporated city in northwest Bexar County with about 500 residents.

Helotes

Voters will decide one contested council race.



Place 1: Gregg Michel vs. Mike Gutierrez

Gregg Michel vs. Mike Gutierrez Place 2: Anne Carraway (unopposed)

Anne Carraway (unopposed) Place 4: Sabrina McGowan (unopposed)

Helotes elects council members at large rather than by district, meaning each represents the entire city. The Place 1 seat opened after Mayor Pro Tem Craig Sanders did not seek re-election.

Michel has served for 25 years on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Gutierrez is a director of training who has worked in leadership roles focused on workforce development and team management. He moved to Helotes about five years ago with his family.

Carraway and McGowan are running unopposed in Places 2 and 4.

Helotes is located in far northwest Bexar County and has about 10,000 residents.

Hollywood Park

All races are uncontested, along with one tax measure.



Mayor: Chester J. Drash (unopposed)

Chester J. Drash (unopposed) Place 2: Todd Kounse (unopposed)

Todd Kounse (unopposed) Place 4: Wendy Gonzalez (unopposed)

Even uncontested races will appear on the ballot.

Proposition A: Would reauthorize a one-quarter cent local sales and use tax used for street maintenance. The tax expires after four years unless voters approve it again.

The ballot language reads: “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Hollywood Park, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Hollywood Park is a town of about 3,000 residents in north-central Bexar County, surrounded by San Antonio.

Kirby

Voters will decide one at-large council race.



City Council (vote for up to 3):

Sylvia Leos Apodaca, Nathan Fox, Christopher “Chris” Garza, Jeff Eklund, Mike Grant, Dawn McCormick, David Barboza

The three candidates with the most votes will win seats on the council.

Seven candidates are running for three at-large seats. Incumbent Englan Sanchez did not seek re-election. The race comes as some residents have raised concerns about council infighting and how the city has handled alleged charter violations involving a current council member.

Apodaca and Grant are incumbents. Apodaca is a small business owner who has served multiple terms on the council, while Grant is a longtime council member.

Eklund is president of the Kirby Crime Control and Prevention District board.

McCormick is a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a former Texas Department of Criminal Justice lieutenant. She also serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Barboza and Garza have run for council previously. Barboza has focused on issues such as street repairs and city budgeting. Garza is a longtime resident who describes himself as an advocate for government transparency.

Fox is a political newcomer.

Kirby is a city of about 8,000 residents in east Bexar County, just outside San Antonio.

Leon Valley

Voters will decide a contested mayor’s race and there are two uncontested council seats.

Mayor: Chris Riley vs. Evan Bohl vs. Jed Hefner

Place 2: Betty Heyl (unopposed)

Place 4: Rey Orozco (unopposed)

Riley, first elected in 2004, is one of the longest-serving elected officials in Bexar County and has represented the city on regional boards. Hefner is a former council member and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Bohl is a private investigator who has previously run for mayor and served on city commissions.

Leon Valley is a city of about 11,000 residents in northwest Bexar County, enclaved within San Antonio.

Live Oak

Voters will decide a mayoral race and there are two uncontested council seats.



Mayor: Mary M. Dennis (write-in option available)

Mary M. Dennis (write-in option available) Place 2: Robert “Bob” Tullgren (unopposed)

Robert “Bob” Tullgren (unopposed) Place 4: Ed Cimics (unopposed)

Mary M. Dennis, Live Oak’s first Black mayor, has served since 2010 and is seeking an eighth term. She does not face a listed opponent, though a write-in option will appear on the ballot.

Live Oak is a city of about 15,000 residents in northeast Bexar County along the I-35 corridor.

Olmos Park

All races are uncontested, along with one tax measure.



Mayor: Erin Harrison (unopposed)

Erin Harrison (unopposed) Place 4: James B. Griffin (unopposed)

James B. Griffin (unopposed) Place 5: Will Brooks (unopposed)

These seats carry two-year terms.

Proposition 1: Reauthorizes a one-quarter cent sales tax used for street maintenance. State law requires the tax to be renewed every four years to remain in place.

Ballot language:

“This is a reauthorization of an existing tax and not a new tax. This is a tax increase. The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Olmos Park, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Olmos Park is a city of more than 2,100 residents enclaved within San Antonio, just north of downtown.

Selma

Voters will decide one contested council race.



Mayor: Tom Daly (unopposed)

Tom Daly (unopposed) Place 2: Noah Washington Jr. (unopposed)

Noah Washington Jr. (unopposed) Place 3: Cori Mitchell vs. Becky Harris

Harris, the incumbent, has served on the Selma City Council since 2019.

Mitchell is a renewables compliance analyst with a background in audit, accounting and compliance.

Selma is a city of about 11,500 residents in northeast Bexar County along the I-35 corridor.

Shavano Park

Voters will decide multiple alderman seats and a tax measure.



Aldermen (vote for up to 3):

Alex Kling, T. Lee Powers, Christian Lyons, Vicky Maisel, Konrad Kuykendall

Kling is a business professional and community volunteer. Lyons is a retired Air Force officer and medical service executive. Maisel is a retired business owner and current drama teacher.

Powers and Kuykendall are incumbents. Powers has a background in public safety, and Kuykendall works in finance.

Proposition A: Reauthorizes a one-quarter cent sales tax used for street maintenance. State law requires the tax to be renewed every four years to remain in place.

Ballot language:

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Shavano Park at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Shavano Park is a city of about 3,500 residents in northwest Bexar County, enclaved within San Antonio near Loop 1604.

Somerset

The mayor is running unopposed, and voters will select up to two councilmembers.



Mayor: Lydia Padilla Hernandez (unopposed)

Lydia Padilla Hernandez (unopposed) Councilmember (vote for up to 2):

Jesse Vidales, Joe Magdaleno Jr., Jonathan Gutierrez

Vidales serves as mayor pro tem, and Gutierrez is a current councilmember.

Somerset is a city of about 1,800 residents in southwest Bexar County.

Terrell Hills

All races are uncontested, along with one tax measure.



Mayor: John B. Low (unopposed)

John B. Low (unopposed) City Council Place 1: Bill Mitchell (unopposed)

Bill Mitchell (unopposed) City Council Place 2: Kate Parish Lanfear (unopposed)

Proposition A: Reauthorizes a one-quarter cent sales tax used for street maintenance. State law requires the tax to be renewed every four years to remain in place.

Ballot language:

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Terrell Hills, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Terrell Hills is a city of about 5,000 residents in east Bexar County, enclaved within San Antonio near Alamo Heights.

Universal City

The mayor is running unopposed, and voters will select up to three councilmembers.

Mayor: Tom Maxwell (unopposed)

Tom Maxwell (unopposed) City Council (vote for up to 3):

Andy Garza III, Lori Putt, Bernard Rubal, Mark Dunlop

Putt and Rubal are incumbents seeking another term. Garza is a small business owner and first-time candidate. Dunlop is an Air Force veteran and business executive who has served on the city’s economic development corporation board.

Universal City elects its mayor and councilmembers at-large to two-year terms, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

Universal City is a city of about 20,000 residents in northeast Bexar County, near Randolph Air Force Base. The election is held jointly in Bexar and Guadalupe counties.

Special Improvement Districts

On May 2, voters within three proposed districts, Chasin Heights, Real Road and Sunshine Trails, will decide whether to allow those districts to collect taxes and issue bonds for development.

Bexar County commissioners have already authorized the creation of the districts, pending voter approval.

If approved, each district could levy property and sales taxes within set limits and enter into economic development agreements, grants and loans. Sales taxes would be capped at 2%.

Supporters say the districts can help turn undeveloped land that generates little tax revenue into residential and commercial development. Taxes collected within each district would help pay for roads, water, sewer and other infrastructure, rather than the county covering those costs.

The districts would be funded by the residents who live there, and developers or landowners may also benefit from the projects.

The proposed districts are located in East and Southwest Bexar County and would include hundreds of new homes and tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure.

Chasin Heights Special Improvement District

Proposition A: Create district

Proposition B: Property tax authority

Proposition C: Sales tax (up to 2%)

Proposition D: Economic development agreements

Proposition E: Road bonds (about $44 million)

Proposition F: Road refunding bonds (about $22 million)

Proposition G: Recreation bonds (about $4.8 million)

Proposition H: Recreation refunding bonds (about $2.4 million)

Proposition I: Water, sewer and drainage bonds (about $13 million)

Proposition J: Utility refunding bonds (about $6.6 million)

Proposition K: Economic development bonds ($10 million)

Real Road Special Improvement District

Proposition A: Create district

Proposition B: Property tax authority

Proposition C: Sales tax (up to 2%)

Proposition D: Economic development agreements

Proposition E: Road bonds (about $80 million)

Proposition F: Road refunding bonds (about $40 million)

Proposition G: Recreation bonds (about $60 million)

Proposition H: Recreation refunding bonds (about $30 million)

Proposition I: Water and sewer bonds (about $85 million)

Proposition J: Utility refunding bonds

Proposition K: Economic development bonds ($10 million)

Sunshine Trails Special Improvement District

Proposition A: Create district

Proposition B: Property tax authority

Proposition C: Sales tax (up to 2%)

Proposition D: Economic development agreements

Proposition E: Road bonds

Proposition F: Road refunding bonds

Proposition G: Recreation bonds (about $13 million)

Proposition H: Recreation refunding bonds (about $6.5 million)

Proposition I: Water, sewer and drainage bonds (about $32.5 million)

Proposition J: Utility refunding bonds (about $16.3 million)

Proposition K: Economic development bonds ($10 million)

