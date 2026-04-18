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Ukraine launches specialized Russian studies program to better understand the enemy

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published April 18, 2026 at 6:42 AM CDT

Ukraine launches political Russian studies program to better understand wartime enemy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley