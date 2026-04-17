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Volleyball player Jordan Lucas on his viral court celebrations
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.