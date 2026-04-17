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Volleyball player Jordan Lucas on his viral court celebrations

NPR | By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Ailsa ChangJeanette Woods
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:49 PM CDT

Volleyball player Jordan Lucas doesn't hide his true self, even when he celebrates on the court.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]