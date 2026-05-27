San Antonio immigration court to begin mass hearings, limit virtual appearances as deportation cases speed up

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Major procedural changes are coming to San Antonio’s immigration court next week as the Trump administration pushes to speed up deportation proceedings nationwide.

Laura Flores Dixit, managing attorney with American Gateways in San Antonio, said judges and court administrators have told attorneys the new mass hearings are expected to begin June 2.

“We have been told that each judge might have about 50 respondents appearing in the courtroom at any given time,” Flores Dixit said.

Flores Dixit said immigration attorneys have also been told that immigrants without attorneys will now be required to appear in person at San Antonio immigration court, even though several judges had allowed virtual appearances over the past year.

She said many families relied on virtual hearings because of fears surrounding immigration enforcement activity near courthouses.

Flores Dixit said advocates are concerned the changes could create confusion for immigrants already struggling to navigate the court system.

“The big concern is that people are not going to receive notice due to administrative errors by the court or simply due to confusion with the electronic filing system,” Flores Dixit said.

Advocates warn that immigrants who miss hearings can face deportation orders issued in absentia, making them more vulnerable to deportation if they are later detained.

“Daily, for almost a year, there was a dramatic increase in absentia orders, but people just not showing up,” Flores Dixit said. “People are still afraid to go to court in San Antonio.”

Flores Dixit said advocates are especially worried about the combination of large in-person hearings and the possibility that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers could resume enforcement activity near the courthouse.

“If ICE were to reappear at the court, it would be truly like corralling individuals for the purposes of detention,” she said.

News Immigration courts are using a new tactic to speed up deportations The Justice Department is moving up the court hearings for hundreds of immigrants and scheduling them for mass hearings. If they don't show up, they could be ordered deported.

The changes come as the Trump administration intensifies efforts to reduce the nation’s immigration court backlog and accelerate deportations. Immigration courts across the country are increasingly relying on large group hearings as federal officials push cases through the system more quickly.

Immigration advocates have raised due process concerns about the faster proceedings, while the administration has argued the changes are aimed at improving court efficiency and reducing a backlog of pending immigration cases.

Flores Dixit said attorneys and advocacy groups are encouraging immigrants to closely monitor court notices and stay in contact with attorneys or legal aid organizations as the changes approach.