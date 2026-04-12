© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We’ve been notified of individuals posing as The Source producers and requesting payment for booking. TPR never charges for interviews or appearances. Booking requests can be verified at thesource@tpr.org. Report incidents to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Amid the Iran war, Ukraine makes gains against the Kremlin

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published April 12, 2026 at 4:37 PM CDT

With attention focused on Iran, Ukraine has made economic, battlefield and diplomatic gains against the Kremlin.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley