Record heat possible this weekend across Texas, including San Antonio

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Spring has started off with a heat wave in San Antonio. Spring officially began at 9:46 a.m. Friday morning.

The National Weather Service reports record highs are possible on Saturday and Sunday in the Alamo City. The record high for the date on Saturday is 94 and the forecasted high is the same. The record high for the date on Sunday is 96 and the forecasted high is 94, so it too will be a close call.

A high-pressure system over the Desert Southwest is expected to nudge over the San Antonio area to cause the heat wave. A high-pressure system is much akin to placing a glass dome over the Alamo City. While sun can shine through, clouds and rain chances are kept out.

There is some possibility, far to the northwest of San Antonio, that 100-degree temperatures are possible this weekend. Forecasters said if San Angelo or Abilene hit 100, it will be the earliest ever 100- degree readings for those cities.

March highs in that part of Texas are typically in the 70s, so that's 30 degrees hotter than usual.

A weak cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Monday but will only drop temperatures a few degrees by the start of the next work week and highs are expected to rebound into unseasonably warm territory before the end of the week.

The dry air and existing drought conditions have also increased the risk of wildfires for the San Antonio area and the Hill Country this weekend.