Sept. 11 families hope Howard Lutnick will help them find justice
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is among the Trump Administration leaders in New York on Thursday to remember those killed in 9/11 on the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Lutnick’s own brother was among those who died.
Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon speaks with Natalie Andrews, a White House correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, about how 9/11 families see Lutnick as their last chance for justice.
