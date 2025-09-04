How defunding a federal nutrition education program will impact families 

The massive tax and spending law that President Trump signed this summer to trim government spending eliminates all funding starting in October for a nutrition program called SNAP-Ed. It teaches low-income people around the country how to shop on a budget and cook healthy meals.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks about impacts with Jennifer McCaffrey, assistant dean for the Family and Consumer Sciences programs at the University of Illinois Extension.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR