Top 5 Pixar movies, ranked by listeners

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisLiz MetzgerHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 24, 2025 at 10:31 AM CDT
Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) in Toy Story.
Pixar Disney/Maximum Film/Alamy
Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) in Toy Story.

It's been nearly 30 years since Toy Story kicked off a historic run of animated films. So now seemed like a good time to discuss the best of the best — YOUR picks for the greatest Pixar films of all time. Thousands of you voted, and we've got the results.

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy

To see our listener's full ranking of Pixar film, check out the list on Letterboxd - at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

