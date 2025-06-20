© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

The U.S. and Iran used to be allies. What happened?

Published June 20, 2025 at 3:57 PM CDT

Though the U.S. and Iran were once allies, their relationship has since turned tense in the last 40 years. Now, President Trump is weighing U.S. involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Historian and author John Ghazvinian joins us to unpack decades of history in U.S.-Iran diplomacy.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Iran