The U.S. and Iran used to be allies. What happened?

Though the U.S. and Iran were once allies, their relationship has since turned tense in the last 40 years. Now, President Trump is weighing U.S. involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Historian and author John Ghazvinian joins us to unpack decades of history in U.S.-Iran diplomacy.

