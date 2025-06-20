© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

Is '28 Years Later' worth the wait?

By Glen Weldon,
Marc RiversJordan CrucchiolaHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer in 28 Years Later.
Miya Mizuno
/
Sony Pictures
Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer in 28 Years Later.

The new apocalyptic horror film 28 Years Later takes place in the same world as 28 Days Later, where a deadly virus transformed the citizens of the U.K. into rabid blood-spewing creatures. The new film brings back the original's director and screenwriter, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland. It's set on a small island where a group of survivors (including Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson) eke out a modest existence. A desperate expedition reveals new allies and new horrors – because the infected have evolved.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Copyright 2025 NPR

Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jordan Crucchiola
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy