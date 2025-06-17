Author and activist Jose Antonio Vargas reflects on illegal immigration and crackdowns
The Trump administration continues to try to ramp up deportations of people living in the country without legal status. Jose Antonio Vargas used to be in that category himself until a few months ago.
Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Vargas about how he views what’s happening with the country’s immigration system. He’s an author and immigration rights activist who hosts “Define American,” a YouTube Show and podcast that focuses on immigration. An updated version of his book “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen” is out on Tuesday.
