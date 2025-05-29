© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Court blocks Trump administration's sweeping tariffs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT

On Wednesday night, a federal court struck down most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs. The ruling, from a three-justice panel at the Court of International Trade, says the tariffs were illegally imposed and circumvented the powers of Congress. The Administration has already appealed the decision.

Host Scott Tong gets more on the fall out with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and chief economic correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom