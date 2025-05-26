San Antonio Botanical Garden sets a date to be filled with music

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is participating in a one-day program that will dramatically change the nature of your visit there. If you’ve not yet been to the Botanical Garden, Katie Erickson has this description of San Antonio’s, which sits a few blocks east of Broadway on New Braunfels, just south of the San Antonio Country Club.

“We have plant collections spread throughout our 38 acres. We have a Culinary Garden and Outdoor Teaching Kitchen,” Erickson said. “We have kind of an old-fashioned garden, a Japanese Garden, plant collections from other climates in our conservatories and our cherished Texas Native Trails, and also lots of demonstration gardens for those who are trying to create water saving beautiful landscapes.”

And in fact, those demonstration gardens can act as “how-to” elements for home landscapers wanting to landscape their home in a wiser fashion.

San Antonio Botanical Garden Band plays to a crowd relaxing on the lawn

That one-day program mentioned earlier is unlike any other day at the Botanical Garden because it features something the garden rarely does: music.

“Make Music Day has been happening across the world for many years. It's held on the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice, on Saturday, June 21 this year, and it's a day to be outside and listen to great music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” she said.

Those who attend that Saturday will hear music from three different stages set up at different sections throughout the sprawling Garden.

“We are going to have over a dozen local groups, including mariachis, brass bands, indie artists and dance companies,” Erickson said. “We have a great partner with Alamo City Arts and the City of San Antonio Arts and Culture to put this on.”

While the garden is beloved by thousands, Erickson is hoping to see some faces there she hasn’t seen before.

San Antonio Botanical Garden Glass Pyramid at San Antonio Botanical Garden

“We are hoping to see thousands of people that day at the Botanical Garden to listen to music and have fun in our 38 acres of nature space and gardens,” she said.

The event is family-friendly, especially when you consider the price. Admission is free.

“Since it's our free day, we hope that a lot of people who've never been to the Botanical Garden come and experience it,” Erickson said.

Admission for Make Music Day is free, but you do have to register for those tickets before coming. To get tickets, go here.