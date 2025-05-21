© 2025 Texas Public Radio
From Marvel to 'Sinners', should you stay for the post-credits scenes?

By Glen Weldon,
Linda HolmesAisha HarrisStephen ThompsonMike KatzifLiz MetzgerJessica Reedy
Published May 21, 2025 at 3:12 PM CDT
Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners.
The movie ends, and the credits roll. That used to be your cue to start heading to the parking lot to debrief with your friends. That was before the era of the post-credits scene, which often teases the next installment, or offers one last joke or thrill that you'll miss if you don't stick around. But is it really worth it to stick around? Today we're talking about the state of the post-credits scene, including Sinners, Pixar and Marvel movies, and more.

Glen Weldon
Linda Holmes
Aisha Harris
Stephen Thompson
