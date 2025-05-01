Broadway's 'John Proctor is the Villain' turns 'The Crucible' on its head

/ Sadie Sink and Amalia Yoo perform in "John Proctor is the Villain." (Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)

What if the virtuous John Proctor, the hero of Arthur Miller’s acclaimed play “The Crucible” about the Salem witch trials, is not the hero? That thought, raised by a teenage girl in a rural Georgia classroom, is the catalyst that inspires, challenges, confuses and ultimately empowers a group of school girls in Broadway’s powerful new play “John Proctor is the Villain.”

As the cast delves into Proctor’s character, they’re also forced to acknowledge and confront the demons in their own community. It’s a powerful tableau, infused with the music that obsessed and inspired a generation of young girls and women to think outside the box.

Sadie Sink, best known for her role as Max in “Stranger Things,” takes on the role of the smart, edgy, rough-around-the-edges Shelby, who delivers a gut-punching performance that leaves audiences cheering.

Sink is nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play. The show is nominated for Best Play.

Sink joins playwright Kimberly Belflower to talk about the show with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

