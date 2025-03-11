One story of finding love in the height of the pandemic

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

This week marks five years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. There was so much loss and devastation but also, occasionally, moments of hope. We are sharing some of those moments this week, starting with Sharla Riddle (ph), a 63-year-old from Mineola, Texas, and a chance encounter with a man named Patrick Bonnie (ph).

SHARLA RIDDLE: The grocery store was overwhelmed. They did not have enough workers because it was a lifeline. It was the only store in town. And so I was single and retired and decided that I would apply for a job at the store to help out. And one day, a customer came. It was a slow time, and so I was reading, like, a manual or something sort of boring. And I looked up and the customer, he said, what are you reading?

PATRICK BONNIE: I think it was after work, I went by to get some gas, and she was working at the kiosk. And she came out, and we talked a little bit. And I had told her, I just got through reading - I think it was "Treasure Island."

RIDDLE: And I said to him, that's great. And I thought to myself, this guy, he's really pretty great.

BONNIE: Then I started coming back there for my gas.

RIDDLE: I would work in the fuel center every day with my little mask on, and he would wear his mask. And he would come into the fuel center, and he would talk about whatever book he was reading.

BONNIE: And then we just started getting to know each other.

RIDDLE: We started calling and talking, and we just - we've been together ever since.

BONNIE: Well, we like fishing, and I just enjoy her company.

RIDDLE: Our home is full of books.

BONNIE: And she's a really terrific person. I wasn't looking for anybody. I was kind of figuring I'll just kind of wind down the rest of my life - pretty much be by myself.

RIDDLE: But we just - you know, we're best friends.

BONNIE: I've never been anybody's bestie before, but I am now.

KELLY: Aw, so lovely. Sharla Riddle and Patrick Bonnie talking there. And they say they plan to wed next month.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOUIS YORK & ANTHONY HAMILTON SONG, "ALONE A LOT")

