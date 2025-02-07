© 2025 Texas Public Radio
The case for building your life around friendships

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:32 AM CST

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode Who counts as a significant other?

Friendship often takes a back seat to romance, but does it have to? Journalist Rhaina Cohen shares stories of people who have made friendship their top priority—and how you can too.

About Rhaina Cohen

Rhaina Cohen is a producer and editor for NPR's documentary podcast Embedded. She is the author of The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life With Friendship at the Center, a nonfiction book exploring close friendships. Her writing on social connection has been published in The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets. She previously worked on the podcasts Hidden Brain and Invisibilia.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources
Related NPR Links
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
