© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lucinda Williams takes on The Beatles in her latest jukebox entry

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:21 PM CST
Lucinda Williams
Danny Clinch
/
Courtesy of the artist
Lucinda Williams

Many, many people have covered The Beatles, but only one other artist has recorded their songs at Abbey Road studios in London.

Lucinda Williams released Lu's Jukebox Vol. 7 — Lucinda Williams sings The Beatles from Abbey Road at the end of last year, and today, you'll hear her talk about what it was like working in that legendary studio, why she loves The Beatles, and how they've influenced her own work.

Williams also talks about how recording her own version of these well-known, beloved songs gave her new insight into The Beatles' songwriting, and sometimes even surprised her.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2025 XPN

Tags
The Beatles
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.